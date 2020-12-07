A Great Place To Eat When You’re in Thermopolis

I am not generally a big traveler, outside of going to the Hi-line to see family. However, on the occasion I do hit the road, I try to find cool places to eat and grab a drink. The other day the hubby and I jumped in the car and headed to Wyoming. Our destination was Worland, WY, to see Brett's sister Andi and her husband Randy. Brett's mother's side of the family is from Worland and with his sister there and several cousins, we try to visit when we can. Now don't get me wrong, Worland is a nice little town, but finding a place to eat outside of fast food is limited to say the least. Not far from Worland is Thermopolis; it's roughly 33 miles south and is a great town with a really cool downtown.

Thermopolis is a tourist destination with three soaking pools, including the Wyoming State Bath House, which is open to the public. It has fun souvenir shopping with tons of Wyoming made products. On the main street of this little town sits an average enough looking bar called One Eyed Buffalo Brewing Company. Well, I'm here to tell you that there is nothing average about this place. The One-Eyed Buffalo, or the six-eyed cow, as Brett called it because he couldn't remember the name, not only has great service, but their food is to die for.

My sister-in-law and I decided to split the spinach and artichoke cheesy spinach and artichoke dip and the loaded tots with nacho cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, black olives, sour cream, guacamole and we upgraded to have both chicken and ground beef. It really was enough for four, but we put a pretty good dent in it. And may I say, that the daiquiri that my sister-in-law had was amazing.

Brett had the steamed mussels in white wine sauce. He said they were fantastic.

I'm always up for trying new places when I travel so give me some ideas of places you'd recommend.