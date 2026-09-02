After their big summer break, Mark and Paul are back, and the guys are jumping right into things with the Flakes Trip to Mexico.

Mark and Paul are returning to Secrets Akumal again this winter, and 120+ of their biggest fans have already booked the trip. If you'd like to go too — FOR FREE — keep reading.

Read More: Unforgettable First-Time Experiences In Mexico

Credit Paul Mushaben, TSM/Canva Credit Paul Mushaben, TSM/Canva

The 2026 Flakes Trip to Mexico is sold out.

The trip always sells out in a matter of days. And now, the only way you can score a seat on one of the airplanes to Akumal this winter is to win.

This all-inclusive package for two is honestly the best prize in Billings radio. Nobody else gives you a chance to win a $10,000 vacation, year after year. Mark and Paul will provide a few chances to get qualified on-air; make sure you're listening.

Paul's "office" in Akumal. Credit Paul Mushaben, TSM Paul's "office" in Akumal. Credit Paul Mushaben, TSM

Ten opportunities for you to get qualified in-person.

The best, sure-fire way to get qualified for the Flakes Trip to Mexico is to stop by any of the upcoming qualifying parties. When you do, you'll get a guaranteed entry to the contest.

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Here's the schedule:

September 9 - The Den Sports Bar & Ale House from 5 - 7 PM

September 16 - Blue Cat Bar & Grill from 11 AM to 1 PM

September 23 - Montana Outlaw BBQ from 11 AM to 1 PM

October 3 - Western Ranch Supply, West End from 10 AM to Noon

October 9 - Bighorn Boots & Work Warehouse from 4 PM to 6 PM

October 15 - Mary's Health Foods from 11 AM to 1 PM

October 21 - Andy's Bar & Lounge from 5 PM to 7 PM

October 29 - Edge Men's Health from 5 PM to 7 PM

You'll be crying too (like this previous winner) if you win this year. Credit TSM Billings You'll be crying too (like this previous winner) if you win this year. Credit TSM Billings

Once you're qualified, come to the Flakes Trip Giveaway Party on November 7 at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley from 7 PM to 10 PM. One lucky person will go home that night with a trip for two to Akumal with Mark and Paul!

A Taste of What a Flakes Trip to Mexico is Really Like