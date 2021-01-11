A New Fresh Produce Market Opening in Billings
A social media post I spotted over the weekend alerted me about a new produce market coming to Billings. Aptly named The Produce Market, the store is planning a soft opening this Friday, 1/15.
The Produce Market is located in a portion of the former Stewarts House of Vacuums building at 1812 Grand Avenue next door to Cadillac Jax. Owned by Billings couple Tim and Sharli Swinehart, their website states a commitment to providing quality local fruits, vegetables and meats as much as possible,
We have a philosophy of simplicity. All of our products are simple, real, and delicious. We source primarily Montana-made items, and work with local farmers and producers as often as we can!
Peaking through the windows of the not-quite-ready-to-open business today I could see a display unit stocked with what appears to be jams or jellies and honey. There is a large walk-in cooler on one side of the store. Bins (waiting to be filled with veggies or other items) occupy the center of the shop.
Some of their produce will be grown on-site hydroponically and much of the inventory will come from other local companies like Swanky Roots, Greybull Valley Produce and Tiny Forest Microgreens. Organic, grass-fed beef will be supplied by A Mindful Kitchen.
It looks like The Produce Market will be similar to a year-round, indoor farmers market and you can purchase boxes of food items individually or with a subscription service offering delivery and pick-up options. I'm looking forward to checking them out when they open.