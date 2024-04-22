WIN VIP TICKETS: Cody Johnson in Billings September 7, 2024

Cody Johnson is bringing his 2024 to tour Billings, on September 7th at First Interstate Arena, and we know Cat Country 102.9 listeners can't wait to see this show. Keep reading for your chance to win tickets - and VIP perks - before you can buy them this week from the Cat!

About Cody Johnson

The show has been selling out every date on the US tour. Cody Johnson and Friends in Billings will surely sell out quickly too. Fans of Cat Country 102.9 can use the special PRE-SALE CODE: PAINTER on Thursday, May 2 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Bookmark THIS LINK so you're ready.

Johnson's new album Human is set for success, with 18 tracks spread across the double-album follow-up to Ain’t Nothin’ to It. Fans love his authentic style; the "Cojo Nation" routinely shows up for sold-out shows.

