A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

Released: August 24th, 2022

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights.

The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.

The Billings Bypass Project is planned to be constructed by the Montana Department of Transportation and will connect Lockwood, Montana with the Billings Heights.

If you'd like to attend this meeting, all members of the public are welcome on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Independent School's Cafeteria, 2907 Roundup Road in Billings.

Some questions have come up about this bypass. The Billings Bypass Corridor Study has answered these below:

What is the purpose of the study? "This corridor study is a step toward thoughtful planning in anticipation of the new Billings Bypass corridor and related development. The public and stakeholder involvement, research, and agency coordination involved in this effort will result in a planning document that will help to steer future development in the areas adjacent to the new roadway."

Why doesn't the study include a focus on Lockwood? "Lockwood has had a lot of ongoing planning efforts take place, including the Lockwood Growth Policy and ongoing Targeted Economic Development District. The northwest section (Heights) of the corridor has a greater need for utility, stormwater, and transportation planning."

How can I contribute my input to the study? "Your input is important. Please feel free to send comments or questions to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or (406) 869-6329."

Who is doing the study? "The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is leading the Billings Bypass Corridor Study effort with support from the City of Billings, Yellowstone County, Yellowstone County Planning Board, Montana Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Association, and local agencies. DOWL is providing consultant support to the effort. Meanwhile, the Billings Bypass design and construction projects are being led by the Montana Department of Transportation."

What is the estimated construction schedule for the Bypass? "Specifics related to the construction of the Billings Bypass can be found on the MDT project website .

Definition of terms: Setback: the distance by which a building or part of a building is set back from the property line Green space: An area of grass, trees, or other vegetation set apart for recreational or aesthetic purposes in an otherwise urban environment Alignment: the route or course of a road, trail, or railroad"



