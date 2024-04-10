TAP TO WIN: Ian Munsick – The Country & WESTern Tour

NOTE: This contest starts Friday, April 12th at 6 AM MST. Grab the Cat Country 102.9 App on your phone in preparation!

Can Country 102.9 in Billings is giving YOU a chance to win tickets to Ian Munsick - The Country & WESTern Tour! Making a stop in Bozeman this fall, you don't want to miss out!

About Ian Munsick - The Country & WESTern Tour

Ian Munsick Returns to the Rockies with ‘The Country & WESTern Tour’ in Bozeman on Friday, September 6, 2024. Ian Munsick will be making a stop at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, September 6 with special guests, Randy Rogers Band and Bryan Martin. Tickets start at $35 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Ian Munsick is a Wyoming native and has a big following - he puts on a terrific show!

Ian Munsick says: “We’re coming home!!! I am fully aware that the majority of our shows are East of the Rockies, that’s why we are dedicating The Country & WESTern Tour to the folks that have been here from day one!” Munsick proclaims proudly. “This tour is absolutely stacked with talent and we’re bringing it back to where it all started… THE WEST. These will be our biggest and best shows yet and I cannot wait to show you what we’ve built over the last few years. Get your tickets before it’s too late! See you in Bozeman!”

Good luck! Entries are allowed starting at 6 AM on April 12th, 2024, and ending at 10 AM on April 26th, 2024.