Absolutely Adorable Australian Shepherd Mix Looking for Billings Home
Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 6-month old male Australian Shepherd mix named Wiggins. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Wiggins is so well behaved for a 6-month old and gets along great with other dogs. If you would like to find out more about adoption from YVAS, CLICK HERE.
Last week's featured Wet Nose, Nickarama the 1-year old Heeler mix is still looking for his Furever home.
Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this boy who wants to bond:
This boy has come a long way since his first day here. Nickarama is playful with other dogs, and will bond close to his person! He is very food motivated and super smart.. so helping him grow his knowledge/tricks would be fun for him. He is still working on building his confidence, so walking on a leash and meeting strangers is still a learning experience for him! We just can’t wait until we can say later, Nickarama!
If your family would like to meet Nickarama at YVAS, or to get details about adopting any of the wonderful pets, CLICK HERE.