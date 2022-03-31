Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 6-month old male Australian Shepherd mix named Wiggins. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Wiggins is so well behaved for a 6-month old and gets along great with other dogs. If you would like to find out more about adoption from YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Last week's featured Wet Nose, Nickarama the 1-year old Heeler mix is still looking for his Furever home.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this boy who wants to bond:

This boy has come a long way since his first day here. Nickarama is playful with other dogs, and will bond close to his person! He is very food motivated and super smart.. so helping him grow his knowledge/tricks would be fun for him. He is still working on building his confidence, so walking on a leash and meeting strangers is still a learning experience for him! We just can’t wait until we can say later, Nickarama!

If your family would like to meet Nickarama at YVAS, or to get details about adopting any of the wonderful pets, CLICK HERE.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.