Home Remedies For Cutting A Dog’s Quick

It happened. The worst betrayal of all time. I cut my sweet dog's quick while trimming his nails. That was a first. I'm always so careful and it's never happened before. Three dogs, eight years, one cut quick.

I trimmed all the nails last night and was on the second to last of 12 paws when I went too far on the youngest's. His name is Bruce.

This Is Bruce

Bruce

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

He let out a teensy, tiny whimper...and that was all. I thought maybe I'd scared him or something because it was such a small sound. Then I saw the blood. Oh, there was blood.

A look of pure betrayal. The cut quick is the closest one to the camera.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

I grabbed a paper towel and pressed it to the end of the nail, then grabbed some corn starch to help the blood clot, recalling past research on the matter. I'm nothing if not always prepared. I've researched how to fix a bleeding quick at least once a year every year since getting my first dog.

He needed all the snuggles.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

How To Fix A Bleeding Quick At Home:

Put pressure on it with something clean and absorbent. I used a paper towel, but you can use tissue or a clean cloth. Use a clotting agent. Vets recommend using something called styptic powder, but I don't know many people who have it on hand. With how infrequently I make this mistake, it just doesn't sound like a logical investment. Some things you can find in most homes that will work are cornstarch, baking soda or powder, and flour. Press it to the end of the nail, where it's bleeding, and then reapply pressure. Limit physical activity. This is one of the mistakes I made with Bruce. He was so "pupset" with me after the tragedy, when he finally forgave me and wanted to play, I started wrestling with him. A few minutes later, I noticed that the wound had started bleeding again. Give your dog 24 hours before doing anything that might tear the clot off the end of their nail. Hope for forgiveness. This kind of betrayal is clearly unforgivable, but your dog might find it in their heart to love you again, someday.

Normally a snuggler, Bruce slept on the opposite side of the bed.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

