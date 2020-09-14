The 2020 ACM Awards will open with an all-star performance from the Entertainer of the Year nominees. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett will start Wednesday night's (Sept. 16) CBS broadcast.

Billboard shares that the five nominees for the night's top prize will perform a medley of their own hits at the very beginning of a show that will feature nearly two dozen performances. Keith Urban is going to host the show from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, while other performances will originate from the Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium.

With just two days to go, additional performances continue to be announced. Taylor Swift was announced as a performer on Sunday (Sept. 13). She'll sing "Betty," and Urban and Pink were also announced as performers during a separate part of the show.

Miranda Lambert, Rhett and songwriter Hillary Lindsey are early winners announced Monday, in the Musical Event, Music Video and Songwriter of the Year categories. Riley Green and Tenille Townes were announced as New Male and New Female Artist of the year winners previously.

The 2020 ACM Awards begin at 8PM ET on Sept. 16. The show was postponed in April and moved to Nashville due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 ACM Awards Performers:

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere"

Carrie Underwood, Classic Country Medley from the Grand Ole Opry House

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Entertainer of the Year Nominees, Medley to Open the Show

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Keith Urban + Pink, "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green, "I Wish Grandpa Never Died" from the Ryman Auditorium

Taylor Swift, "Betty"

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (In Memoriam Tribute)