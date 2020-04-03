‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Reveals Song List for Performances

The Academy of Country Music has revealed the list of songs that country artists will perform as part of their ACM Presents: Our Country television special on Sunday (April 5).

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain are slated to perform on the broadcast, which the ACM is running to replace the postponed 2020 ACM Awards due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ACM Presents: Our Country is set to air on CBS beginning at 8PM ET on April 5, in the same time slot the awards would have taken place, but in a press release Friday (April 3), the Academy announced that a pre-show will begin at 7PM ET, featuring Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Tenille Townes and more.

The pre-show will feature country artists performing live acoustically from their homes and sharing messages with their fans, and Chris Young will also pay tribute to Joe Diffie, who died on March 29 after battling COVID-19.

The main broadcast will also feature home acoustic performances and stars' favorite recollections and footage from past ACM Awards, and beginning Friday, the ACM is inviting artists and fans to "share a musical moment by posting their own performances to social media, tagging an official Academy social media handle, and using #ACMOurCountry to participate." Some of those performances will be shared via ACMOurCountry.com.

“The country music community came together in an incredible way – and very quickly – for Our Country, and that outpouring of immediate artist support led us to develop a digital pre-show so that we could include even more artists in the country music celebration Sunday night,” says Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "This allows more artists to share the positive messages of support and togetherness with the fans."

ACM Presents: Our Country will also honor Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20 at the age of 81. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will tribute the country and pop music icon in musical performances.

The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed until September.

ACM Presents: Our Country Performances Song List:

Kelsea Ballerini ,“Homecoming Queen?”

Dierks Bentley, “I Hold On”

Kane Brown and John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry”

Luke Bryan, “Most People Are Good”

Brandi Carlile, “The Joke”

Eric Church, “Never Break Heart”

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Sheryl Crow, “I Shall Believe”

Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings”

Lady Antebellum, “What I’m Leaving For”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Little Big Town, “Next to You”

Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen), “Some People Do”

Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, “Mud On The Tires” & “Wagon Wheel"

Thomas Rhett, “Be a Light”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Shania Twain, “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban, “Wasted Time”

Kenny Rogers tribute featuring Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker performing “Lucille” and “The Gambler” and Luke Bryan performing “Coward of the County"

