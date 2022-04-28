Adorable! 5-Year Old Dog Needs Adventure Buddy in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 5-year-old German Shepherd and Lab mix named Bambino (aka Dino). He's waiting to find his person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this lovable young boy:

This handsome fella is ready to find his forever home! He is an explorer and would love to be your adventure buddy. He previously lived with 5 other dogs of ranging size and age and was a gentle playmate to all of them. He’s smarter than the average dog and is affectionate, ambitious, and so very handsome. too. His big brain and wandering soul have gotten him into trouble; but it’s really a simple fix. It is true that Dino knows how to climb chain link fences. All this means is that he either needs a wooden or vinyl fence that can contain him or to not be left outside unattended, easy peasy!

For more details about adopting Bambino, or to set up an appointment to meet him at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Harissa is out on a foster to adopt!

Credit: YVAS Credit: YVAS loading...

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has opened registration for their upcoming AKC Canine Good Citizen obedience classes that begin Tuesday, May 17th. Weekly classes begin at 5:30 and 7:30 pm and include six weeks of instruction, according to the YVAS Facebook page.

