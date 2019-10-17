Alan Jackson has plenty to celebrate on his 61st birthday (Oct. 17), including dozens of hit songs, 16 studio albums, three beautiful daughters, one loving wife and millions of fans who have supported him for nearly 30 years. But how many of these fans know everything there is to know about their favorite singer?

In this list of 10 Things You Didn't Know About Alan Jackson, find out the hitmaker's favorite adult beverage, how he first landed a date with his wife and the specific reason he started wearing a cowboy hat. The shy singer wasn't much of a ladies man, but Denise found his clumsy pick-up move cute ... after a while.

The Jacksons celebrated 40 years of marriage in 2019. Does she even know all 10 of these Alan Jackson trivia morsels?