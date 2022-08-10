Ales For Trails returns to Billings TrailNet
20 years have passed since the very first Ales for Trails here in Billings, hosted by Billings TrailNet in 2001. In less than a month, on September 9th, Zoo Montana hosts this event.
What is Ales for Trails?
Ales for Trails is a once-a-year sponsorship opportunity for local businesses along with an event showcasing over 50 microbrew selections curated from around our region, along with choices of fine wine, seltzers, and non-alcoholic options.
Will there be entertainment?
Besides Aunt Karen having a few too many, stumbling around because she couldn't handle more than a few sampler cups, local Billings Band Repeat Offenders will be performing on the grand stage while you enjoy your tasting options!
What else do I need to know for Ales for Trails?
Beyond the taste testing and live music from Repeat Offenders, you'll find the following options for even more fun!
- Food Trucks
- GIANT Beer Pong
- Silent Disco
- Photo Booth
- A raffle for a Fat Tire Bike
- Many Other Great Prizes!
If you'd like to participate in Ales for Trails this year, you can grab your tickets at the button below!
Or, if you prefer in-person transactions, swing into one of the following:
- Spoke Shop
- The Base Camp
- Yellowstone Fitness
See you at the 20th Anniversary of the BEST PARTY IN BILLINGS, Ales for Trails from Billings TrailNet!