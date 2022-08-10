Ales For Trails returns to Billings TrailNet

20 years have passed since the very first Ales for Trails here in Billings, hosted by Billings TrailNet in 2001. In less than a month, on September 9th, Zoo Montana hosts this event.

attachment-AFT-Web-page Ales for Trails / Billings TrailNet loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is Ales for Trails?

Ales for Trails is a once-a-year sponsorship opportunity for local businesses along with an event showcasing over 50 microbrew selections curated from around our region, along with choices of fine wine, seltzers, and non-alcoholic options.

Will there be entertainment?

Besides Aunt Karen having a few too many, stumbling around because she couldn't handle more than a few sampler cups, local Billings Band Repeat Offenders will be performing on the grand stage while you enjoy your tasting options!

What else do I need to know for Ales for Trails?

Beyond the taste testing and live music from Repeat Offenders, you'll find the following options for even more fun!

Food Trucks

GIANT Beer Pong

Silent Disco

Photo Booth

A raffle for a Fat Tire Bike

Many Other Great Prizes!

If you'd like to participate in Ales for Trails this year, you can grab your tickets at the button below!

Or, if you prefer in-person transactions, swing into one of the following:

Spoke Shop

The Base Camp

Yellowstone Fitness

See you at the 20th Anniversary of the BEST PARTY IN BILLINGS, Ales for Trails from Billings TrailNet!