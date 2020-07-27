Ales for Trails Goes Virtual for 2020

The annual Ales for Trails fundraiser will be held virtually this year (COVID-19) and instead of the big celebration and party at ZooMontana, Billings TrailNet will be selling punch cards for pints of beer at eleven of Billings' best breweries, plus twelve other breweries across the state of Montana. You can get your punch card with any donation of $50 or more by purchasing ONLINE HERE (cards will be mailed) or if you prefer to buy a card in-person, you can get them at The Base Camp, Yellowstone Fitness or The Spoke Shop. You must be 21 or older to redeem your card at participating breweries.

When I spoke with Lynn Harper, Program Coordinator for Billings TrailNet, she expressed disappointment that Ales for Trails won't be hosting the traditional party with the beer and cider booths, Silent Disco, food vendors, etc., but remained positive that they'll sell enough punch cards to meet their fundraising goal of $120,000. Tickets can be purchased now through September 11, 2020 and must be used at participating locations by 12/31/2020.

The Billings Gazette reported that thanks in part to a generous $60,000 donation from a local retired firefighter, TrialNet was able to break ground on Phase 2 of the Skyline Trail, which will eventually connect Swords Park to Zimmerman Park. The cost of the three-mile trail is expected to be around $1 million. There is no public funding for trails in Billings.

Since 2002 Trailnet (formerly known as BikeNet) has donated more than $530,000 to the city to enhance our trail system. From their About Us page:

Billings TrailNet, (formerly BikeNet) is a non-profit, 501c3, grass-roots organization that supports urban trails in and around the Billings community. Our organization increases awareness and encourages use of the trails in our community, and raises money to use as matching funds for trails.