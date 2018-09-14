Cat Country 102.9 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. You can listen live to The Breakfast Flakes with Mark & Paul, get news & weather, plus all your favorite country music anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up Cat Country 102.9 on your device is easy. Just say, “Alexa, play Cat Country.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: billings.dme@townsquaremedia.com