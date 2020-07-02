Country fans might've heard the name Allie Colleen before. But that's not just because the singer's real last name is Brooks. Yes, she's the daughter of megastar Garth Brooks, but the 23-year-old can hold her own when it comes to belting a tune the way she does on "Ain't the Only Hell (My Momma Raised)."

That's Colleen's new single, which has arrived just in time for summer. Co-written by the performer and Karleen Watts, the feisty earworm was produced by Joe Costa at Costa Gold Studio. According to a press release, it was the "memory of an old photograph" that inspired Colleen to pen the song, which takes the lyrical message of Johnny Paycheck's classic "I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)" and turns it on its ear.

From there, the artist and her co-writer crafted the uplifting country anthem around the idea of "what mothers were like in their younger years and how much of their youth carries on in their children."

That tracks with the tune's fiery message of family solidarity. As Colleen sings at one point, "You can't expect me to learn from something I ain't even tried / I ain't afraid to crash and burn, just wanna live while I'm alive / I've got her blood in my veins / I ain't the only hell my momma raised."

This ain't Coleen's first rodeo, however. While she's yet to release a full album of material, the singer's previously graced listeners with catchy singles including "Along the Way" and her debut song, "Work in Progress," as well as a cover of her dad's "She's Every Woman" that emerged in 2017.

Allie Colleen is one of Garth's three daughters with his first wife, Sandy Mahl. The young singer's music has previously aired on the nationally syndicated Bobby Bones Show. A 2016 video of her singing a tune called "Close Enough" has garnered more than 750,000 views on YouTube.

Evangeline Records

