Season 21 of American Idol will look very familiar, as three recognizable judges will be returning for another run of the reality singing competition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all confirmed for the next round of the series, which is set to air next spring.

Ryan Seacrest will also be back to host, and the show will continue to air on ABC. In celebration of the announcement and in honor of auditions beginning next week, Bryan will guest host Live With Kelly & Ryan alongside Seacrest.

Idol hopefuls can audition for the upcoming season as early as Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the annual First 500 event. This gives singers the chance to snag a VIP spot before anyone else.

"Idol Across America" will continue with virtual auditions in all 50 states, including Washington D.C., through Aug. 31. Prospective contestants in each state will audition virtually with an American Idol producer on respective dates throughout the month. Those who are interested can visit americanidol.com/auditions. Fans can also submit an audition tape without singing in front of a producer. Contestants must be over the age of 15.

A premiere date for Season 21 has yet to be announced, but typically the show runs between January and May. This new season marks the sixth year Idol has aired on ABC after running for 15 seasons on Fox. Bryan, Richie and Perry have served as judges for every season of the ABC era, while Seacrest has been a part of all 20 seasons, since the show's inception.

Bryan has kept busy since wrapping up his Idol duties in May. He is currently on his Raised Up Right Tour with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny (buy tickets here). The tour wraps on Oct. 28. He'll juggle those dates with his annual Farm Tour, set for Sep. 15-17 and Sep. 22-24, 2022.