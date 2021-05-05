Old Dominion have set their 2021 tour plans. A trek dubbed An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain will keep the band on the road from late May through mid-December.

Old Dominion's 2021 tour is set to begin with a two-night run, on May 27 and 28, in Durant, Okla. They'll play a smattering of shows each month from then through the end of the year, when they're due to wrap up in St. Augustine, Fla., on Dec. 11-12.

"We’ve been the band that plays the little side stage or whatever, and it's hard to wrap your head around the fact that no, you are headlining the show and these people are coming to see you. So every show is still a surprise to me," admits Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey (quote via the Country Daily), "and the guys actually make fun of me sometimes because I’m always like, ‘Is there anyone here?’ and they’re like, 'Yes, man, there’s going to be a lot of people here' [laughs].

"But we still have that sense that we want to prove ourselves to them," Ramsey adds, "and we want to make them come back and we want to make them feel like they get what they paid for, or more than they paid for.”

A full list of Old Dominion's currently announce 2021 tour stops is below. Most shows are due to go on sale on May 14; fans can get more information at WeAreOldDominion.com.

An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain 2021 Tour Dates:

May 27-28 -- Durant, Okla.

June 11 -- Forest City, Iowa *

June 19-20 -- Mescalero, N.M.

July 3-5 -- Gilford, N.H.

July 13 -- Hammond, Ind.

July 15 -- Eau Claire, Wisc. *

July 23 -- Lake Tahoe, Nev.

July 30 -- Tooele, Utah *

Aug. 5 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. *

Aug. 6 -- Davenport, Iowa *

Aug. 20 -- Lynden, Wash.

Aug. 26 -- Mill Spring, N.C.

Sept. 10 -- Kissimmee, Fla. *

Sept. 26 -- Puyallup, Wash.

Oct. 9-10 -- Prior Lake, Minn.

Oct. 15 -- Florence, Ariz. *

Oct. 29 -- Doswell, Va.

Oct. 30 -- Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 5-6 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 12-13 -- Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Nov. 18-29 -- Canyonville, Ore.

Nov. 20-21 -- Ridgefield, Wash.

Dec. 2-3 -- St. Louis, Mo.

Dec. 10 -- Hollywood, Fla.

Dec. 11-12 -- St. Augustine, Fla.

* festival date

