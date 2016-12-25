Ashley Monroe Announces Pregnancy on Christmas Day

Ashley Monroe shared a very exciting gift with her fans this Christmas. The "On to Something Good" singer turned to social media to reveal that she is expecting her first child.

"Best present ever," she captioned a sonogram that she posted to Instagram. "Merry Christmas everyone.. so many new things coming in 2017!! ❤."

Monroe and her husband, Atlanta Braves pitcher John Danks, married in a private ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in October of 2013.

"I married my best friend," she told People magazine after the big day, adding, "It was magical."

Blake Shelton officiated the ceremony, while Miranda Lambert helped plan many of the details, including reportedly helping design the ring. Monroe has close ties to both singers, who were still married at the time; she has recorded and toured with Lambert in their trio, Pistol Annies, and she scored a No. 1 hit with Shelton when they recorded and released "Lonely Tonight" as a duet in 2014.

Monroe worked with Lambert and Angaleena Presley in Pistol Annies, releasing Hell on Heels in 2011 and following up with Annie Up in 2013. The group went on hiatus so each of the singers could focus on solo careers. Monroe has since released two critically acclaimed solo albums; 2013's Like a Rose and The Blade in 2015. In July of 2016 they reunited onstage at a Lambert concert to perform "Hell on Hells," and in an interview with Fuse last year, Monroe said she feels like a new recording project "is definitely brewing."

"We have a lot of song ideas going. I feel like it’s soon,” Monroe shared. “Pistol Annies started out that it was just organic. Me and Miranda thought of it on a couch, she had never met Angaleena, and we called her and got started. That’s the thing with us, we never want to force it. If we’re too busy, then don’t force it, they’ll be a time when things let up a little bit, then we’ll make more music.”

Not she's got a very special new project lined up for 2017! Congratulations to Monroe and Danks.

