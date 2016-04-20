Songs about weed have pervaded country music for decades, but it seems now more than ever there is a general acceptance of the use of the drug across the genre.

Everyone from Zac Brown Band to Kacey Musgraves is referencing smoking weed in their tunes lately, if not directly writing songs centered around the typically illicit activity. Amid discussions nationwide of legalizing the drug, artists like Willie Nelson have become well-known advocates in recent years, and many other country artists feel similarly.

Whether it’s mentioned in passing as a way to relax and party or championed as a solution for many of life’s ills, marijuana is a focal point for many songwriters in today’s country landscape. We’ve put together a list of some of the best.