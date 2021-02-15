Avalanche Claims Skier’s Life

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — A backcountry skier has been killed in an avalanche in Montana.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old Bozeman man and a companion were skiing in Beehive Basin near the town of Big Sky on Sunday when they were swept down a slope into trees.

The companion was uninjured and called 911 when he heard his partner calling for help.

Craig Kitto sustained multiple injuries from being dragged into trees and was partially buried in snow.

Rescuers evacuated Kitto, who was flown by helicopter to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he died of his injuries Sunday night.