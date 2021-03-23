Country, pop and gospel singer B.J. Thomas has revealed that he is battling Stage Four lung cancer.

The singer revealed his diagnosis via a statement through his publicist on Tuesday evening (March 23).

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans," Thomas says. "I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

The singer is best known for a string of pop and country hits in the late '60s and the 1970s that include "Hooked on a Feeling," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "I Just Can't Help Believing," "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" and more. He's continued to record into more recent years. He's won Grammy and Dove Awards for his work, and "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" was nominated for a CMA Award for Song of the Year in 1975.

According to his statement, Thomas plans to remain active with his industry colleagues and fans. He is undergoing treatment in a health care facility in Texas, and he is hoping for a complete recovery. The statement does not share when he received his diagnosis or what prognosis his doctors have given him.