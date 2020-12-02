Former President Barack Obama did Dolly Parton wrong, and he wants to make up for it. Talking to Stephen Colbert, Obama admits to screwing up while president.

Parton has never received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an honor given to people who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." Past country recipients include Loretta Lynn, who was honored by Obama. The 44th President of the United States also honored singers in James Taylor, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host pressed him on why he never honored Parton during a segment called "Questions We're Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before."

"That was a screw-up," Obama said, after admitting he was shocked. "I assumed that she had already gotten one. And that was incorrect. I'm surprised. She deserves one."

Fans of the country singer have reason to be hopeful, as Obama — who appeared to promote his new memoir, A Promised Land — says he's going to do what he can to make good on his words.

"I'll call Biden," he said, referring to President-elect Joe Biden, who was Obama's Vice President for eight years.

More recent Presidential Medal of Honor recipients under President Donald Trump include athletes like Tiger Woods and Babe Ruth, as well as Elvis Presley.