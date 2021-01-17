Betty White Shares How She’s Spending Her 99th Birthday

Beloved actress Betty White turned 99 on Jan. 17, and she was happy to share with fans her plans for the big day, even if being limited due to ongoing quarantine restrictions.

"Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking," she posted to Instagram, adding some clips from a 1970s series that she'd helmed.

"I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the 'Pet Set,'" she noted.

The show, produced by the longtime animal lover's husband Allen Ludden and featuring celebrity guests talking about their companion animals—as well as touching on subjects such as ecology and animal welfare—is set to be re-released by MPI Media Group on Feb. 23, to honor of its 50th anniversary.

White had mentioned her beloved vintage series earlier in a statement to ET when asked about her upcoming birthday plans: "Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

Otherwise, the Golden Girls star wished everyone good health on her special day: "I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this."

Fans flocked to respond to White's birthday message, with famous names ranging from Sharon Stone to Traci Lords adding well-wishes. "Happy birthday you delightful woman," the latter commented.

