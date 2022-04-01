Today is April Fool's Day. Nope, this isn't a cruel ploy, I promise. Recently, we took to Facebook to ask you, yes YOU, what the best April Fool's Day prank you got away with was. Once, when I was in elementary school, I pranked my mother by taping down the spray hose that was built into our sink, so when my mom went to get water in the morning, it sprayed her in the face. Yes, I got grounded, but it was so funny at the time. We've got some hilarious ones submitted by you. Just know that if others decide to use these, we take no responsibility for what may happen to you in response.

Myra Mains Doesn't Work Here

I have a friend who calls a funeral home every year and asks to speak to Myra Mains! - Darlene

This one is awesome. It kind of reminds me of the classic "Is your refrigerator running?" joke. Just make sure they don't know your name. That may prove bad later on.

12 Hours of Prep Down The Toilet, Literally

I told my husband that his colonoscopy was cancelled after he had "prepped" for it for the past 12 hours. - Marjie

While I really enjoy this one, it's definitely cruel. The horror he must have gone through over the past 12 hours, just for nothing. However, in hindsight, I'm sure he's laughing really hard about it now.

A Crunchy Surprise

When I was in grade school, someone's mom brought cupcakes that had a pickle chunk shoved into the middle of them! - Alicia

I love pickles, but I can't imagine the taste of a dill pickle combined with the sweet icing of a cupcake. This one is kind of disgusting, but also hilarious.

The Nastiest Cake Pops You've Ever Eaten

I served raw, chocolate-covered Brussel sprouts on a stick to my students! They looked like cake pops! - Wendy

Wendy, my goodness, that's ingenious. I hate Brussel sprouts, so I'm literally gagging at the thought of eating chocolate mixed with the bitterness of a Brussel sprout. I wonder how many kids fell for it. Let us know.

I honestly had trouble breathing after reading some of these. Again, if you steal these pranks, we are not responsible for you.

