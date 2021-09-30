(VIDEO) Billings Featured in Another National TV Commercial

While flipping through the channels last night, a new Geico TV commercial filmed in Billings came on the screen that showed a motorcycle rider driving through a backroad in Montana before coming out of his daydream.

This daydreaming while riding scenario has been used in two other Geico Insurance advertisements that were filmed in Montana last year, including one that begins on the Beartooth Pass before ending up at Dehler Park.

Another ad ends with a newlywed couple singing the "build me up buttercup" song after their wedding reception, which was filmed at the South Park gazebo.

A third Geico commercial debuted earlier this week and shows a man riding his motorcycle singing the catchy song, and when he comes out of a daydream realizes he is standing in a parking booth and has lost track of time.

It appears the motorcycle riding scene was filmed on Chief Joseph Highway, possibly near Belfry.

Credit: Geico via YouTube

The scene in the parking garage was filmed in downtown Billings at the Park 2 garage on 1st Avenue North and 27th Street.

During the ad, you can see vehicles backed up in the parking garage, as the attendant then opens the gates to allow cars onto 1st Avenue North.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Filming of the Geico commercials was happening while TV crews were already in Billings for the taping of Restaurant Possible, a reality tv series. The Food Network show starring Robert Irvine was filming at Don Luis Restaurant for a makeover and reveal that aired earlier this year (2021).

