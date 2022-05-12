Billings’ Five Car Accident Caused by Under the Influence Driver

First responders have had a busy week in the area around the King Avenue West/Mullowney Lane overpass. First, there was a structure fire behind the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday. It caused headaches for drivers as traffic lights at the busy intersection were temporarily out of order. Then on Wednesday, a messy traffic accident involving five vehicles occurred at around 6 pm, impacting drivers during their evening commute.

The accident included five cars.

The 54-year-old male driver of a Toyota pickup truck entered the traffic ramp too fast, then swerved into cross traffic, hitting multiple cars reported KULR 8. Today (5/12), the Billings Police Department provided additional details regarding the accident, via their official Twitter account.

The driver is facing multiple charges.

Billings Police Department's Lieutenant Becker said the driver who caused the multi-car crash has been identified as 54-year-old Kelly Camp. The man has been charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (first offense).

After being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, he was remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Camp's bond was set at $720 and as of Thursday evening, he remains in jail. Adding insult to injury, his vehicle did not have insurance, as required by state law.