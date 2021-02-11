Billings Gas Prices Appear to Be Going Up

Have you noticed the jump in price at the gas pump?

How could you not, unless you don't drive or live under a rock. I mentioned this a few weeks ago when I traveled to the Hi-line to visit my family. Roughly two and a half weeks ago I paid $2.19 a gallon for regular unleaded. Just last week when I filled up I paid $2.34 a gallon, and today, as I was driving home I noticed that it has jumped to $2.39 a gallon for regular unleaded. Let's not even talk about the price of diesel and how much that's going to go up. Why the 20 plus cent increase in just a few weeks? Is there a change in the gas? Did they suddenly put gold in it and now it costs more? Is it political? Does it have anything to do with one of the many Executive orders that President Biden signed?

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare media

According to MoneyCashers.com, there are several reasons for the rise in cost, like, the change in crude oil prices, changes in refining costs, and changes in the gas tax. According to gasbuddy.com, there are still some places in Billings that you can buy gas for $2.27 a gallon for regular unleaded, though, I haven't seen any on my commute from the west end to downtown and back. If the price of gas is already creeping up daily, I can't imagine what the prices will be by summertime for vacations.

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media

What about the cost of fuel for busses, trains, and planes? How much will that go up and how will it affect the price of traveling that way? I guess it's a good thing that I've signed up for the discount offers at some of the convenience stores where you can save up to 7 cents a gallon. All I can say is get ready: I have a feeling the prices are going to hurt.