Billings Has a Beauty Named ‘Piper’ Looking for a Home

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 4-year old Border Collie / Lab mix. Her name is Piper, and she's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about our girl Piper:

Piper’s favorite time of day is when she gets to go outside and breathe in the fresh air! She’s made many dog friends while she’s been here- but they’ve got to vibe with her. Piper would love an active home! She’s lived with kids and did awesome with them. She loves exploring and going on adventures. Piper needs a kitty free home.

