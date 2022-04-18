Billings Performing Arts Group Hosting Ukraine Fundraiser 4/24

On February 24th, 2022 the world began watching the horrific scenes from Ukraine as Russian forces invaded the country. What Putin anticipated to be a short, easy take-over is now dragging on for almost three months. Despite the non-stop attacks and bombings by Russian troops, the people of Ukraine have vowed not to surrender and continue to valiantly protect their homeland.

Victims Of Russian Atrocities In Bucha Continue To Be Unearthed Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images loading...

What can Montanans do to help?

It can be a helpless feeling, watching families and lives being destroyed from the comfort of our American homes 5,500 miles away in Big Sky Country. There are many legitimate charity organizations that are providing relief (scroll to the bottom of this story), and one group of Billings artists and performers has organized a special fundraiser event to help.

Ukrainians In Exile Mark Easter In Slovakia Photo by Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images loading...

Sunday, April 24th at Craft Local.

Yellowstone Repertory Theater is producing an event titled Glory to Ukraine! at Craft Local (2501 Montana Ave) on Sunday, April 24 at 6 pm. The event is a variety show featuring donated performances by musicians, artists, actors, and dancers who have helped with YRT productions or who have inspired YRT with their talent and creativity.

Craft Local is donating the use of their venue, plus $1 per beer sold and guests will have an opportunity to sample authentic cuisine from local cooks from the Billings Ukraine community. Funds raised will be donated to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization chosen for its excellent ratings and track record.

At Glory to Ukraine! you'll experience performances from the YRT Ensemble, Soul Funk Collective, Stillwater String Quartet, MSUB Street Band w/ John J. Roberts, ARC a Montana Dance Collective, Trevor Krieger, Brooke Moncada and Alex Bush, and many more (performers subject to change). Local artists are creating images of sunflowers to be auctioned off as well. For more information, contact Craig Huisenga, Artistic Director at Yellowstone Repertory Theater at 406-696-3930.