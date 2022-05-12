Tucker Calls Out Montana Senator Steve Daines on Spending

Do they even know what all is in this bill? Even for those of us who support aid to Ukraine- how much of our money is enough money? Is the money in this bill actually going to Ukraine, or to a bunch of liberal wish-list items? Have all of these Senators even read the entire bill before committing to spending $40 billion of our money, as government spending is fueling the inflation eating away at American's pocketbooks?

Those were some of the questions I had after hearing about how the Dem-controlled House of Representatives rammed through a so-called Ukraine aid spending bill earlier this week. Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) justifiably voted against the package, adding that what it contained "will borrow an additional $40 billion to send overseas for questionable and unspecified purposes, including welfare entitlement programs, $54 million to the CDC, and almost a billion dollars for non-specified non-governmental organizations."

He added:

Rosendale: "I’m disappointed that Congress still refuses to address the issues that are affecting Americans here at home. Last year, over 100,000 Americans died due to drug overdoses—the majority from fentanyl coming from Mexico. Since President Biden took office, DHS has verified that dozens on the terrorist watch list have entered our country, and we have seen an invasion of over 2.5 million illegal aliens at our Southern border.

Meanwhile, Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) got called out by Fox News host Tucker Carlson for saying that he would likely vote in support of the $40 billion spending package. (Check out the video below)

After talking about which Republican Senators were voting no, and which were voting yes, he added this:

Tucker Carlson: So is Steve Daines of Montana, quote 'the Senator is leaning yes.' His office said they also told us that Daines thinks Russian oligarchs somehow will pay the 40 billion. Quote, 'he wants to make Russia cover the costs. He wants to use the seized assets of oligarchs to cover the costs.' Right, okay.

By the way, speaking of inflation and Ukraine etc...David Knobel had a great Tweet on inflation: