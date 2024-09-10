Oscars Cocktails and Casino in Lockwood is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday. They are located at 2860 Old Hardin Road. You'll be able to see the place easier because as part of the festivities, they are going to have a couple of race cars that the kids can crawl all over and get their pictures taken in.

Jeremy McCune was involved in a very serious motorcycle accident. And his friends are trying to raise some funds to help him with medical care and bills.

And speaking of pig, that's what's for supper. They are going to cook one on a rotisserie all morning. And then start serving food at 2 pm. Cost is $20.00 per plate.

So if you've got some free time this Saturday, you're invited to swing by and have some great food, while supporting a guy who's got a long road back.

All proceeds go to Jeremy to go towards his recovery and medical care.

