Billings Police have released more information about a shooting that happened at the Grand Stand Casino this past weekend involving an off-duty officer.

According to the press release, the suspect with a firearm who was involved in the disturbance at 905 Grand Avenue has been identified as a 24-year old man from Billings. The male suspect also crashed his vehicle in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue but is expected to survive the injuries from the crash.

The off-duty Billings Police officer who was also involved in the disturbance at the Grand Stand Casino has been identified as 9-year BPD veteran Matt Frank.

Officer Frank has been placed on administrative leave pending internal review, per standard procedure following a critical incident. -Lt. Brandon Wooley, Billings Police Department

The investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Montana DCI, and they are yet to confirm "if the gun was ever fired during the incident," according to the press release.

There have been no charges or arrests in the case, but the investigation "remains active and ongoing," according to the Billings Police Department.

This article will be updated as more information about the incident becomes available.

