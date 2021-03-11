Billings Ronald McDonald House Kicks Off Virtual Fundraiser

I've written before about the Ronald McDonald House and how much the organization means to my family. We stayed in the Salt Lake house on two different occasions and the services they provide for families with sick kids is pretty amazing.

Billings leads the state with excellent medical facilities and families travel from across the region to get treatment and care that many of the smaller hospitals in Montana can't provide. One of the biggest expenses for those families is often paying for a hotel room for days (or weeks) while their child receives care.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

Guests at the Ronald McDonald House don't pay for lodging or food, helping make a stressful situation a little easier. Our Ronald McDonald House, located within easy walking distance to both Billings hospitals, has launched a new fundraiser called "Adorn the Doors...with petals of inspiration." Organizers say,

When a donation is made, a colorful flower is created and is used to decorate a guest’s room door. Entering and exiting a guest room that has been adorned with beautiful inspirational flowers helps to brighten the day or night for our families.

You can donate as little as $5 for a paper flower and donors are encouraged to leave a positive message of hope on their flower. The fundraiser runs through the end of May. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana breaks down how your donation dollars help families:

$25 donation buys a week’s worth of on the go lunches and snacks

$50 donation buys 2 Night’s Lodging for a family of 4 guests

$75 donation helps fill our pantry with comfort food for our families

$125 donation covers the “true cost” for 1 night’s stay including common area space and laundry facilities

Their fundraising goals is $57,000. You can donate and find more information here.