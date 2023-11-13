Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2023 In Billings

Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!

Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben.

Flakesgiving takes place on Saturday, November 18th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp.

About Flakesgiving

Flakesgiving is an annual event that The Breakfast Flakes created to help make a meaningful, positive impact in Billings, Montana for the holidays. Flakesgiving is not a food drive or a hot meal on location. This is a no-questions-asked way to get all the ingredients to make a homemade Thanksgiving meal.

Here’s how Flakesgiving works:

Mark & Paul announce Flakesgiving the week of the event, accepting donations from the community at large to go toward Flakesgiving Meals.

With those donations, Mark and Paul purchase the food for every food box.

Volunteers arrive on Friday at 10 am SHARP to put the food into boxes. 1350 boxes! Wow!

Volunteers arrive on Saturday at 10 am SHARP once more to load up and deliver boxes to families who are in need and cannot possibly make it to Metra Park to collect a Flakesgiving Meal Box.

People in need of a Flakesgiving Meal Box arrive on Saturday at 12 Noon SHARP to collect a box. If you need a meal and come to Metra Park, you'll get one.

I Can't Get To Metra Park

Starting Today, Mark and Paul have begun taking delivery information for Flakesgiving Meals.

Flakesgiving meals delivery is ONLY for people who are disabled, or 100% unable to come to Metra Park. This is graciously provided by our volunteers.

You can get that information to them in 3 different ways, whatever works best for YOU.

Call the Flakes during the program. 406-248-5665 Call the Townsquare Billings Main Number between 8 am and 5 pm... 406-248-7827, and press 4. Please leave your name, number, address, part of town, and any extra delivery instructions we may need. If we need more information, we will call you back.

How do I donate to Flakesgiving 2023?

Visit 27 N 27th St, 23rd Floor Monday - Friday 8 am to 5 pm Mail a check, made out to "Flakesgiving Fund" to: Flakesgiving - The Breakfast Flakes P.O. Box 1276 Billings, Montana 59103 Or, you can call us at 406-248-7827 and press 4 for Flakesgiving's Voicemail box, and someone will get back to you the following day.

Frequently Asked Flakesgiving Questions:

Is Flakesgiving a real charity? Yes! It is a real charity. However, unlike some charities, Flakesgiving has a very low overhead. Funds go to buy food, paying the taxes required, and an accountant to keep the book. Every single penny goes to feed hungry families. Mark and Paul don’t take a dime and they never will.

How many people benefit from Flakesgiving? We create, distribute, and deliver 1,350 complete meals. Each meal feeds 7-10 people. That means over 10,000 people will eat because of Flakesgiving. It’s the biggest event of its kind in the state of Montana.

What does a Flakesgiving meal come with?

10-15 lb. turkey

10# of potatoes

Corn

Stuffing

Black Olives

Rolls

2 boxes of mac & cheese

Gravy Mix

How can I help?:

Donate: The cost of this meal is about $40. Each meal feeds 7-10 people. Mark & Paul have fine-tuned this event to get the best value for the families we help. Your donations mean a lot. Change someone’s holiday, give them hope, and help our community in a real, tangible way.

Volunteer: We know that we’ve got several groups of volunteers this year and many more helping, but we can never have too many folks helping out. Volunteers are a big part of Flakesgiving. Grab your class, your team, or the people in your office, and come to help Mark & Paul feed 10,000 people! You will be glad you did. It feels good to help so many people in such a short amount of time. We always need drivers – to help us get this food to the people who cannot pick it up themselves.

Don’t be late: Mark & Paul start at 10 am sharp.