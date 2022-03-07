Phew, you came back. Good, because I really mean that. Our Scheels opened in 2014 and is currently the largest Scheels in Montana at 220,000 square feet of shopping and activities. It's the activities that will keep you there for hours, and if you have a date, I'd legitimately consider Scheels to be a fun place to spend your time. Here's why.

Archway Aquarium

Right before you enter Scheels proper, you have to walk underneath this 16,000-gallon aquarium. If you're lucky on a Saturday, you may even see scuba divers in the aquarium feeding the fish or cleaning it up. It's an amazing sight to see at the entrance.

The Ferris Wheel

The major highlight is a 65-foot Ferris wheel right in the middle of the store. It's a dollar per ride and is a great way to begin or end a date night. Just make sure you've brought your camera so you can take excellent photos from your wheel car.

Games Galore

The upper floor of the Scheels features a plethora of games. Arcade cabinets, a shooting gallery, and even a small two-lane rollerball alley. It's a blast, and definitely something worth checking out for yourself.

Plenty of Outdoorsy Products You Both Will Enjoy, Of Course

Why else would you go to a sporting goods store? Take a look around at clothing, outdoor products, sunglasses, jewelry, or firearms. There's so much stuff to peruse that you'll easily find yourself lost.

A Lovely Cafe to Serve You and your Date

Ginna's Cafe is at the back of the store and serves a variety of food, drink, and homemade fudge. It really gives a good impression of a shopping center if you can take a break and enjoy a delicious panini, soup, and coffee before going back out there.

According to the website for the Scheels store, they promote the store as a family-friendly destination if you're looking for something exciting. But, I'd argue that it's also one of the best places to go for date night activities. If any of these interest you, let your partner know, go out, and enjoy.

