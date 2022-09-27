Billings Skyview High School Shooting Threat Deemed Fake

Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted that Billings Skyview High School received a threat of a potential shooting. Officers were dispatched to talk with those involved, and deemed the threat to be unfounded.

According to BPD, School at Skyview High will continue as scheduled.

As more information is released, this article will be updated.

