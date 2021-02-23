Billings West End Proposed Site for 4-Year Medical School

Credit: SORAPONG CHAIPANYA, Getty Stock, Thinkstock

Plans to develop a four-year medical school on the west end of Billings has been proposed by Rocky Vista University (RVA), according to a press release from Big Sky Economic Development.

After an “extensive location search,” the 135,000 square foot facility is planned for a 12-acre campus that would be located off of Shiloh Road, near the Monad Road intersection. Upon completion, the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine would be the third campus for Rocky Vista University, with schools currently in Parker, Colorado and Ivins, Utah.

Montana is a natural fit for RVU and our regional focus on healthcare education and we are so excited by the prospect of bringing a RVU campus to Billings. We were impressed with the quality of the healthcare system in Montana and look forward to helping meet the need for graduate medical education opportunities for students in Montana and across the region. -Dr. Clint Adams, RVU President and CEO

Funding for the proposed four-year medical school is “completely private-sector funded,” and according to the press release, will generate more than $67 million in annual revenue when the school is under full operation by July 2026.

During the two-year start up period for the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, RVU expects the direct and indirect financial impact on the local community will be $78.6 million, and “provide 350 jobs, and add more than $1.2 million in taxes to communities in the region.”

Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development Steve Arveschoug said, “the time could not be more critical” for the proposed medical school. “Growing Montana’s healthcare workforce at the physician level, with a focus on primary care and rural medicine, is essential to continued healthcare delivery. A medical school of the caliber of RVU helps us lean into our already robust medical sector and reinforce Billings as the regional hub for world-class healthcare,” said Arveschoug.

