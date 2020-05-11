Blake Shelton isn't officially on TikTok, but if he was, Lord help us. The country singer gets funky with a dance during a new promo clip for the current season of NBC's The Voice.

The four coaches and host Carson Daly are working from home, but they've been doing virtual Happy Hour videos together to share what they've been up to. It's a mental check-in, just like so many Americans are doing via Zoom, Houseparty and FaceTime. Shelton says that he's been keeping it country — kind of — and he's been working on his dance movies. The Voice returns to NBC on Monday night at 8PM ET.

Early on in a video shared to the television show's Instagram page, the longest-serving coach on the show is seen dancing to a catchy pop song. He's all arms in this clip, which is presented as a challenge to Nick Jonas, whom Shelton believes to be hot on TikTok. Officially, Jonas has nearly six million followers and more than 40 million likes on the rising social media platform. The country singer has ... zero.

There are just two weeks left during Season 18 of The Voice. Shelton has three contestants remaining, while the other coaches (including John Legend and Kelly Clarkson) have just two. The finale is set for May 19.

Shelton hasn't had a winner since Season 13 in 2017. Three of the last four seasons have been won by singers on Clarkson's team, including Jake Hoot last fall.