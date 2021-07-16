Blake Shelton promised music — not even good music — during a pop-up rehearsal at his hometown Ole Red bar and restaurant, but he over-delivered. Video shows his new wife Gwen Stefani alongside him to play their two country collaborations live for fans.

The afternoon concert was technically a rehearsal for Shelton's upcoming tour. His band was scattered around parts of the venue as fans watched from all sides, most with cell phones in the air.

The new couple kept it casual as they performed "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You" together. Video from 93.1 Katy Country in Sherman, Texas, is below.

"Come on out and get yourself a drink if you're bored," Shelton wrote on Thursday morning (July 15), announcing the event. "I repeat it's only a rehearsal ... it may not be good but at least it's free!"

Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell begins on Aug. 18 in Nebraska. The tour runs through early October, after which Shelton will begin a new season of The Voice on NBC.

The country star and Stefani married on July 3 in Oklahoma, after six years of dating. It was a small, private celebration on Shelton's property, but there were many highlights, including him singing his vows to her and the ornate design of her two wedding dresses, and veil. The pair traveled to L.A. after the wedding, but have come back to Tishomingo, Okla., at least for the time being.