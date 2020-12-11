If Blake Shelton has it his way, Adam Levine will lead the house band when he marries Gwen Stefani.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the country star says that the former Voice coach and his longtime frenemy is his top pick for the musical talent on his and Stefani's special day — which he sees more as payback than a favor.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time and I've got a lot of favors out there, and he may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding," Shelton jokes.

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's wedding," he adds, referring to Maroon 5's video for "Sugar," in which they shocked multiple couples on their wedding day(s) with surprise performances.

"And he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years," Shelton says, vowing that "we're going to get Adam."

When Meyers suggests that Shelton and Stefani's chairs should turn around as Levine starts to play like they do on The Voice, Shelton takes a crack at the band's expense: "Plus their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff," he quips.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October 2020 after nearly five years of dating. In a recent interview, the pop superstar shared that the couple hopes to wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic over to have the ceremony, as they want their families to be able to safely attend — especially her parents.

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," Stefani says. Even when you cut it down to just family, it's too many people for COVID, so we're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."