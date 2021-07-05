See the First Pictures From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding!

Gwen Stefani has shared the first official pictures from her Saturday (July 3) wedding to Blake Shelton, including multiple looks at her wedding dress.

After nearly six years of dating, Shelton and Stefani married at the chapel on his Oklahoma ranch. These pictures are the first official confirmation from the couple that a wedding took place, though Page Six had photos of guests, including Stefani's parents, headed to the ceremony on Saturday.

A trio of images shared on the pop singer and The Voice coach's Instagram page show off her dress, their exquisite wedding cake and the couple cruising around in a golf cart, with Shelton at the wheel as Stefani playfully poses for the camera.

Moments before sharing these pictures, Stefani also shared a short video.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come," the No Doubt star writes to caption her social media post, tagging numerous people and businesses involved with the wedding. The first video post just includes their wedding date in the caption.

Shelton has yet to share any pictures or comment on the wedding on his social media. Both had talked about the big dat in some detail leading up to the summer ceremony. They became engaged in Oct. 2020, with a picture taken at the very same chapel where they married.

Musically, Shelton and Stefani scored a No. 1 hit with their collaboration on "Nobody But You" during their time in isolation and followed it up with another duet, "Happy Anywhere," which also reached No. 1.

The couple's marriage is Shelton's third; he was married to Kaynette Williams from November of 2003 until 2006, and his second marriage to Lambert lasted from May of 2011 until July of 2015. Stefani's previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale lasted 14 years.

