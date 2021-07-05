SO SATISFYING: Man Pops ‘Earth Pimple’ With Rake After Days Of Downpours

Have you ever heard of this? Apparently, after days of rain that's caused flooding in parts of Michigan, this man found what they refer to as an "earth pimple" and it just adds to the mystery.

Whatever You Call It, Here's How It Happens

After doing a little bit of digging (pun intended) we found that this phenomenon is more commonly referred to as "grass bubbles" but we also found them to be called "lawn blisters." No matter what you call it, it seems other-worldly, weird and honestly, they all sound like disgusting bodily functions.

According to American Lawns, this phenomenon is a result of the ground becoming "overly saturated" with water...like when it rains for six days straight like it has been here in Michigan.

From there, the lawn can't absorb all of it, the water accumulates and gets trapped between the surface of the grass roots and the "rhizome layer" and it makes the grass "float" on top of all that water.

What An "Earth Pimple" Looks Like

Some Michigan homeowners can show us exactly that.

According to Newsweek, TikTok user @logan_ashtonn shared this video of the bubble as well as her father "popping" it...along with one of the most trending, catchiest songs used on the app:

The video quickly went viral thanks to curious cats all over the internet and went far enough to catch the attention of the famed "Dr. Pimple Popper" who Newsweek reported she wouldn't "technically" call it a pimple.

"I'm going to call that more like a blister, like a bulla," Dr. Pimple Popper said in the video. "Which is what you get after a burn or some bullous disease you get some water or liquid trapped under the skin, deep under the skin, and you need to pierce it, squeeze that water out. That's a giant bulla."

What To Do With A Lawn Bubble

According to Pepper's Home and Garden, grass bubbles are not necessarily dangerous but they do have the potential to harm your grass.

"Any excess of water can 'drown' grass," they said. "Grass bubbles can essentially uproot your grass. Without ground contact, the roots are not able to take in essential nutrients from the soil. If a grass bubble is left to its own devices, it will kill your grass."

So what can you do if you spot one? Just let it dry itself up?

Both American Lawns and Pepper's Home and Garden say it is in your best interest to drain it as best you can.

It may be tempting to just go at it with something sharp and pop it but Pepper's Home and Garden say that can cause further damage to your lawn or garden.

They say to plan out some drainage points away from the bubble, possibly dig some trenches, then puncture the bubble.

Now please enjoy this compilation of people popping their "earth pimples."

Here are some other common weather questions people have:

