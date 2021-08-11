Boxer Mix Named ‘Bella’ Needs Forever Home in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a 7-year old Boxer mix named Bella. She's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about our Wet Nose, Bella:

This cuddly little couch potato looks like a pocket Boxer! She’s well behaved, potty trained and a very good girl in general. Bella gets along with kids and cats, but isn’t a fan of other dogs that we’ve seen.

If you think Bella may be a good fit for your family, or if you would like to set up a meeting at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Maysie the 4-year old Black Lab mix is still looking for her person. Here's what YVAS says about Maysie:

This chunk of love is looking for a calm home - where she can lounge on the couch with her person, and go for a walks from time to time to work on her figure! Maisy has potential to do well with male dogs that are more her size, but can be picky of other female dogs/small dogs. She is very fixated on kitties, so a cat free home is in her best interest. She’s very smart and wants nothing more than to be right next to her person, being the best little shadow!

CLICK HERE to get more info on adopting Maysie, or set up a meeting with her.

YVAS will be holding a Feline Fan Club opportunity at the shelter this Saturday for 5 to 9 year old's who love animals and would like to read to them. Pre-registration is required, with more details available by clicking HERE.

