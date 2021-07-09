Bozeman Police Need Help Identifying Vehicle Involved in Shooting

The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a shooting that took place near the Bozeman Pond walking trail at approximately 10:15 p.m on Sunday, July 4.

Two people were shot and the suspect had fled the area. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for emergency care and are expected to survive.

The Montana State University Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office have been searching the area since the incident, and the suspect has not been located.

The suspect is described as having a slender build and was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt and a black mask covering their nose and mouth at the time of the shooting. The suspect is approximately 5'9' to 6' feet tall. It is unknown if the suspect is male or female.

The vehicle pictured below was seen near the Bozeman Ponds shortly after the shooting was reported on Sunday. It was last seen travelling eastbound on Huffine Lane, from Fowler Avenue, at around 10:19 p.m. Sunday night.

Joseph Swanson

David Ferguson

While the pictures aren't the best quality, the vehicle appears to have a front license plate. The state of origin and license plate number is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Bozeman Police Department says it's a top priority.

If you or some you know recognizes the vehicle (pictured above) please contact Detective Quinn Ellingson at 406-582-2956. You can also email qellingson@bozeman.net or crimetips@bozeman.net.

If you have information that could help solve this crime, you may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

