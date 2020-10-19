An employee of Grand Stand Casino was assaulted and robbed late Sunday night (10/18), according to a post on the Billings Police Twitter page.

The report on @BillingsPD from Sgt. Lennick said that around 11:41pm MDT last night (Sunday), BPD responded to a robbery at 905 Grand Avenue, the location of Grand Stand Casino and Sports Bar.

According to the Twitter post, the suspect assaulted the employee, then stole money. BPD describes the suspect as a male who was wearing light jeans, a dark coat, and has a tattoo of "a teardrop and knives next to his right eye."

No further details have been release about the incident, or the individual who was assaulted. The Billings Police Department says the suspect has not been located at the time of the post on Twitter.