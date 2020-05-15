Brad Paisley will return to his usual method of performing with a full-scale, full-band concert on Friday (May 15). However, the performance — set to feature opening act Lady Antebellum — won't be available to view in person. Instead, the show will be live-streamed via Paisley's social media platforms.

Sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer, the concert will go live at 9PM ET on Friday, with the singer expected to perform between 60 and 90 minutes. Paisley promoted the gig with a behind-the-scenes vid showing how his crew is observing CDC recommendations and social distancing safeguards during rehearsals.

Like many other country artists amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its related quarantine measures, Paisley has already taken to the internet with some solo acoustic performances. But this will be his first full-production concert with his backing band since the lockdown started.

"What you will see with Brad's show is his entire arena tour," explains Scott Scovill, Paisley's production head. "And I know it's been really cool to see people in their living rooms with their guitar in their home doing a lot of these home broadcasts that they've done. I think they're awesome, but there's an appetite for something bigger."

"I'm anxious to get back with my band," Paisley offers in a statement. "It's been a long nine weeks since the last time we played, and I love that my friends from Bud Light have invited us to get back together for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, with proper social distancing, of course."

The concert will serve as something of a substitute for the artist's summer 2020 tour, originally set to kick off this weekend, as Billboard notes. That was before COVID-19 effectively shuttered the live music industry.

Regardless, as Paisley adds, "It's going to be a fun night of music and fan interaction. So if you want to see our tour — here's your chance. I can't wait!"

The concert will stream via the @bradpaisley, @ladyantebellum and @budlight social platforms.