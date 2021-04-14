Every ACM Awards Album of the Year Award Winner Ever

In 1968, the ACM Awards honored Glen Campbell and his record Gentle on My Mind with the very first Album of the Year award. Since that day, 50-plus years ago, Album of the Year has remained one of the most coveted titles awarded at the ACMs.

While Campbell won the award for a second year in a row (alongside Bobbie Gentry) in 1969, the history of ACM Album of the Year is diverse and storied. You might be surprised, for example, to learn that oft-nominated artists such as Vince Gill and Little Big Town have never managed to walk away with the title. Or that George Strait and Alabama were tied for the most category wins (three each) until Miranda Lambert broke their record when she won her fourth Album of the Year title, for Platinum, in 2005. (She's since cemented that record by taking home a fifth category win, in 2017, for The Weight of These Wings.)

On Sept. 16, the ACM will hand out its 54th Album of the Year award. Click through the photo gallery below to see every ACM Album of the Year winner ... ever:

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.

