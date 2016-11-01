Brantley Gilbert Debuts ‘The Weekend’ Music Video

Brantley Gilbert has dropped the music video for his newest single, "The Weekend." Directed by Shane Drake, the clip features Gilbert, of course, as well as his band and his wife Amber.

“We’re getting ready for the next phase. There’s new music coming, in a very different way than people expect from us. But one thing we’re not gonna lose is the real life -- and some of the real fun you can have -- in this music," Gilbert explains in a press release. "That’s what I love about this clip: It’s a lot of pieces of who I am.”

Indeed, the "The Weekend" video includes plenty of the things that are important to Gilbert: his music career, having fun with his friends, sweet rides and, of course, his wife. Amber appears briefly throughout the music video, creating some car-related tension, only to pull off a big surprise at the very end.

“This isn’t that far off [from the truth]," Gilbert admits of the clip's storyline. "I’m not a great mechanic … and I do love that old [Mercury] Cougar and my wife. To mix it all up like this, and kinda make it about what every guy wants and get frustrated about? Well, that’s pretty much here.”

“The Weekend” is a party from beginning to finish. The country star admits that his inspiration for the song, written by Gilbert and Andrew DeRobert, came from touring and seeing "how hard people work -- and how much they need to let it go when they get to Friday!"

"All those people coming out to the shows and rocking hard -- they meant business," Gilbert explains. I wanted to write a song that matched that intensity to kick back even harder than you work."

"The Weekend" comes from Gilbert's upcoming new album, The Devil Don't Sleep, set for release on Jan. 27. In early February, the singer will hit the road for his The Devil Don't Sleep Tour; fans can visit Gilbert’s official website for more information.