Brantley Gilbert Joining Five Finger Death Punch for a Genre-Melding Fall 2022 Arena Tour
Hard rock and country worlds will collide this fall as Brantley Gilbert heads out on an arena tour with heavy metal group Five Finger Death Punch. The two acts will share a stage for a 22-date trek, which begins on Nov. 9 with a stop in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The two acts are by no means strangers: In 2019, they teamed up for a version of "Blue on Black," a song that was originally recorded by blues rockers the Kenny Wayne Shepard Band and covered by FFDP for their 2018 album And Justice For None. Before the official collaboration, Gilbert and his band sometimes covered the song during their live shows.
Their joint version of the song, which also features Queen's Brian May and benefits first responders via the Gary Sinise Foundation, garnered an impressive 110 million YouTube views and 69 million Spotify streams upon its release, affirming Gilbert and FFDP's appeal as a twosome. Plus, Gilbert's got a long history of mixing a little hard rock into his country: For one thing, he's currently in the midst of a short tour with rising country-rock act Jelly Roll.
Tickets for Gilbert and FFDP's arena tour go on sale on Friday (Aug. 19), but Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club members will have access to a special pre-sale starting on Tuesday (Aug. 16.) Country rocker Corey Marks will serve as opening act on the trek. Buy Brantley Gilbert tickets here.
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert's Fall 2022 Arena Tour Dates:
Nov. 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 10 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 14 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Nov. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 17 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 19 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Nov. 20 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Nov. 25 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Nov. 26 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Nov. 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 30 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Dec. 2 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Dec. 3 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Dec. 5 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Dec. 7 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Dec. 9 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Dec. 10 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Dec. 13 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Dec. 15 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Dec. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena